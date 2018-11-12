Rich KidsFormed 1977. Disbanded December 1978
Rich Kids Biography (Wikipedia)
Rich Kids were a short-lived new wave band from London, founded in 1977 by Glen Matlock following his departure from Sex Pistols. The band also included future Ultravox member Midge Ure and Rusty Egan, both who later founded Visage together. They released one album and three singles during their existence, from March 1977 to December 1978 (although the official announcement of their disbanding was not made until mid-1979).
Rich Kids were amongst the foremost British exponents of the power pop style, blending influences from 1960s acts such as Small Faces and The Who with more recent punk rock sounds. With only one single making the Top 40 in the UK Singles Chart, Rich Kids join the list of one-hit wonders; a list that includes other UK punk or new wave acts such as John Cooper Clarke, Jilted John, 999, the Radio Stars, and The Vibrators.
Rich Kids (John Peel Session 31 Oct 1977)
Rich Kids
Marching Men
Tryna Come Up (feat. French Montana & Yo Gotti)
