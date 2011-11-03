Warlock were a German heavy metal band, founded in 1982 with members of the underground bands Snakebite and Beast. The band gained popularity and some commercial success in Europe in the mid-1980s, due also to the personality and stage presence of lead vocalist Doro Pesch. Warlock supported on tour successful heavy metal bands, such as W.A.S.P., Judas Priest, Dio and Megadeth.

By the end of the decade, Doro Pesch was the sole original member who remained in the band and she was forced to change the name to Doro for legal reasons. Doro, the band, continues to play several songs taken from the Warlock repertoire in their live shows.

The band has reunited for festival appearances and special occasions since 2003, under the name Warlock 1986.