Jermaine La Juane Jackson (born December 11, 1954) is an American singer, songwriter, bass guitarist, and member of the Jackson family. He was a member of The Jackson Five, a singing group composed of four of his brothers and him, from 1962 to 1975, where he was the second lead vocalist (after his brother Michael) and played bass guitar.

Jackson sang the lead on some of their songs and had featured vocals on many others, including many of their biggest hits such as "I'll Be There" and "I Want You Back". When the group left the Motown label and reformed as "The Jacksons", Jermaine stayed with Motown, due to loyalty to Motown founder Berry Gordy, whose daughter he had married, and was replaced in the group by youngest brother Randy. He rejoined the group in 1983, and has remained with them since, through various breakups and reunions. Jermaine also had a solo career concurrent with his brother Michael's, and had a number of top-30 hits throughout the 1970s and '80s. He also produced and recorded duets with American singer Whitney Houston in her early years as a recording artist, and was a producer for the band Switch.