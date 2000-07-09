mxmtoonMaia musical artist. Born 9 July 2000
mxmtoon (born July 9, 2000), also known as Maia, is an American singer-songwriter and social media personality from Oakland, California, known for singing and playing the ukulele. Her 2018 self-released EP, plum blossom, recorded on her laptop in her parents' guest bedroom, has been streamed over 100 million times. She released her debut album, the masquerade, in September 2019.
