Shakin' Stevens and the Sunsets
Shakin' Stevens and the Sunsets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ccb7b200-772d-46df-a7a5-d630f626b1fe
Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Barratt (born 4 March 1948), known professionally as Shakin' Stevens, is a Welsh singer and songwriter. He was the UK's biggest-selling singles artist of the 1980s. His recording and performing career began in the late 1960s, although it was not until 1980 that his commercial success began. His most successful songs were nostalgia hits, evoking the sound of 1950s rock and roll and pop.
In the UK alone, Stevens has charted 33 Top 40 hit singles including four chart-topping hits "This Ole House", "Green Door", "Oh Julie", and "Merry Christmas Everyone"; his last Top 40 single was "Trouble" in 2005 apart from his Christmas song, which has re-entered the UK Top 75 chart each December since 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
You mostest girl
Shakin' Stevens and the Sunsets
You mostest girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You mostest girl
Last played on
Sexy ways
Shakin' Stevens and the Sunsets
Sexy ways
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sexy ways
Last played on
Jungle Rock
Shakin' Stevens and the Sunsets
Jungle Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jungle Rock
Last played on
The Train Kept A Rollin'
Shakin' Stevens and the Sunsets
The Train Kept A Rollin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Train Kept A Rollin'
Last played on
Please Mr. Mayor
Shakin' Stevens and the Sunsets
Please Mr. Mayor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Mr. Mayor
Last played on
The Spirit Of Woodstock
Shakin' Stevens and the Sunsets
The Spirit Of Woodstock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It`s rock n roll/I told you so
Shakin' Stevens and the Sunsets
It`s rock n roll/I told you so
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist