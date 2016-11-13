Scott BrownScottish techno DJ/producer. Born 28 December 1972
Scott Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-12-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ccb77c78-ffc3-4790-9006-61f2277e9c91
Scott Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Alexander Brown (born 28 December 1972) is a Glasgow-born Scottish DJ and music producer, now living in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Brown produces and plays a variety of genres, although he is most associated with bouncy techno. His music ranges from happy hardcore, through hard trance, to gabber. He is the founder of Evolution Records, which started in 1994.
Scott Brown Tracks
Taking Drugs (Danny L Harle 'Without You' Mix)
Scott Brown
Taking Drugs (Danny L Harle 'Without You' Mix)
Taking Drugs (Danny L Harle 'Without You' Mix)
Now Is The Time
Scott Brown
Now Is The Time
Now Is The Time
Spinning Around (feat. Al Storm & Euphony)
Scott Brown
Spinning Around (feat. Al Storm & Euphony)
Spinning Around (feat. Al Storm & Euphony)
Elysium (Original Mix)
Scott Brown
Elysium (Original Mix)
Elysium (Original Mix)
Elysium
Scott Brown
Elysium
Elysium
Pilgrim 2000
Scott Brown
Pilgrim 2000
Pilgrim 2000
Don't You Worry (Joey Riot & Kurt Remix)
Scott Brown
Don't You Worry (Joey Riot & Kurt Remix)
Don't You Worry (Joey Riot & Kurt Remix)
Wheels of Fortune (Joey Riot Remix)
Scott Brown
Wheels of Fortune (Joey Riot Remix)
Wheels of Fortune (Joey Riot Remix)
Rock You Softly (Brett Cooper & Chaos Evolution Mashup)
Scott Brown
Rock You Softly (Brett Cooper & Chaos Evolution Mashup)
Pilgrim 2011 (Chris Henry Mix)
Scott Brown
Pilgrim 2011 (Chris Henry Mix)
Pilgrim 2011 (Chris Henry Mix)
Elysium (Evolution) - 1999
Scott Brown
Elysium (Evolution) - 1999
Elysium (Evolution) - 1999
Turn Up The Music
Scott Brown
Turn Up The Music
Turn Up The Music
Turn Up The Music (Marc Smith & Al Storm's Live Mix)
Scott Brown
Turn Up The Music (Marc Smith & Al Storm's Live Mix)
