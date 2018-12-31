Julia SawalhaEnglish actress. Born 9 September 1968
Julia Sawalha
1968-09-09
Julia Sawalha Biography (Wikipedia)
Julia Sawalha (born 9 September 1968) is an English actress known mainly for her role as Saffron Monsoon in the BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous. She is also known for portraying Lynda Day, editor of the Junior Gazette, in Press Gang and Lydia Bennet in the 1995 television miniseries of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Additionally, she played Dorcas Lane in the BBC's costume drama Lark Rise to Candleford, Carla Borrego in Jonathan Creek, and Jan Ward in the 2014 BBC One mystery Remember Me.
Julia Sawalha Tracks
At Seventeen
At Seventeen (Live Version)
