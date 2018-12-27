Gordon Raphael is a record producer and musician from Seattle, Washington, and New York, currently living in Berlin.

Gordon Raphael is most widely known for his work with The Strokes, whom he met while attending an early show at Luna Lounge on Ludlow Street, New York City. He produced their debut EP The Modern Age as well as their first two albums Is This It and Room on Fire. The EP and first album were recorded entirely in his basement studio Transporterraum NYC (co-owned by Jimmy Goodman). He has also produced many songs with Sarah Maguire, Fake Chemical State for ex-Skunk Anansie lead singer Skin, Mexico's top rock band Fobia, the well loved album "Soviet Kitsch" by Regina Spektor. Other notables he has worked with include Damon Albarn, Ian Astbury and Ian Brown. As far as recording rock music: from Bognor Regis Kill Kenada, Britain's The Moonies, the London band Three Trapped Tigers, operatic art rockers Ox.Eagle.Lion.Man, Swiss literary-rock band The Mondrians, Finland's Caroline Taucher and The Whas, UK artists Charly Flynn and The Sound Explosion. He worked as engineer, and played keyboards, on all of New York singer-songwriter Roxanne Fontana's second album, Souvenirs d'Amour. In 2011-2012 Gordon Raphael worked in San Antonio, Texas with Education, The Dirty Clergy, Ill Prospekt and Victoria Celestine; then met Ricky Berger from Sacramento, California and dedicated 11 months of intensive collaboration on her very detailed and orchestrated collection of new songs. Around the time of Hurricane Sandy- he was back for a rare visit to Manhattan producing an album for Lewis Lazar- then luckily being called to his beloved Seattle for an album with Ben Ireland (a drummer that Gordon worked closely with in many of his own musical bands including Mental Mannequin, The Tears of Gloom, and Sky Cries Mary). Whilst in the Pacific Northwest Gordon was introduced to The Tempers, a "wild-electronic band of brother and sisters"- and recorded three demos with them in...