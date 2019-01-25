Pedro MemelsdorffBorn 1959
Pedro Memelsdorff
1959
Passages in Imitation of the Trumpet; 5 Marches from Playford's New Tunes
Nicola Matteis
El cant dels ocells
Anonymous, Pedro Memelsdorff, Andrew Lawrence‐King, Rolf Lislevand & Jordi Savall
Why so pale?; Bid me to live; 2 tunes new to Playford's Dancing Master
Anonymous, Pedro Memelsdorff, Andreas Staier, Memelsdorff, Pedro, Marcus Staiger & Marcus Staiger
