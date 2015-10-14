Robert DeLongBorn 18 February 1986
Robert DeLong
1986-02-18
Robert DeLong Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Charles Edward DeLong (born February 18, 1986) is an American electronic musician from Bothell, Washington and currently residing in Los Angeles, California. With a background in percussion and influences from a number of indie rock bands, DeLong's primary genres include house, dubstep, and moombahton. He has released two full-length albums on Glassnote Records: Just Movement in January 2013 and In the Cards in September 2015, along with the EP Long Way Down in November 2014. He also has many unreleased albums and songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Better Days
Better Days
Long Way Down
Long Way Down
Long Way Down (Breakage's Long Way Round Remix)
Long Way Down (Sean Glass Remix)
Long Way Down (Sean Glass Remix)
All We Need (feat. Shy Girls)
All We Need (feat. Shy Girls)
Isabel Street
Isabel Street
Global Concept (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Happy
Happy
Happy (Rollz Remix)
Happy (Rollz Remix)
Global Concepts
Global Concepts
Global Concepts (MRK1 Remix)
Global Concepts (MRK1 Remix)
Waiting All Night
Waiting All Night
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-23T11:45:39
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
