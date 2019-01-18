Michael SpyresTenor
Michael Spyres
Michael Spyres is an American operatic tenor. He is particularly associated with the bel canto repertoire, especially the works of Rossini, and heroic roles in French grand opera.
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 31: Berlioz – The Damnation of Faust
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6jp6q
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-08T12:36:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynp7.jpg
8
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 31: Berlioz – The Damnation of Faust
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2014: Prom 54: Beethoven – Missa solemnis
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5zwhn
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-26T12:36:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025k2vr.jpg
26
Aug
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 54: Beethoven – Missa solemnis
Royal Albert Hall
