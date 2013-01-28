Human Television
Human Television Biography (Wikipedia)
Human Television is a Brooklyn, New York, sometimes Philly, based indie music group. The band is composed of Billy Downing, Mario Lopez, Richard Beastmaster, Boyd Shropshire, Michael Johnson, Estelle Baruch, and Matt Kimmel. Originally from Florida, the band relocated to New York after being signed to Gigantic Music.
The band's debut album attracted critical attention as did their second release, Look at Who You're Talking To. The band has not released any new music since 2006.
Human Television Tracks
Saw You Walking By
Saw You Walking By
Saw You Walking By
