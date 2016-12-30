Jeremy PeltBorn 4 November 1976
Jeremy Pelt
1976-11-04
Jeremy Pelt Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremy Pelt (born November 4, 1976 in California) is an American jazz trumpeter.
Pelt studied classical trumpet as a child and focused on jazz after playing in a high school jazz ensemble. He studied at Berklee College of Music. Among those he has performed with are Ravi Coltrane, Roy Hargrove, Greg Osby, and Cassandra Wilson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
