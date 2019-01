Guido Cantelli (27 April 1920 – 24 November 1956) was an Italian orchestral conductor. He was named Musical Director of La Scala, Milan in November 1956 but his promising career was cut short only one week later by his death at the age of 36 in an airplane crash in Paris, France.

