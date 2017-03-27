Guido CantelliConductor. Born 27 April 1920. Died 24 November 1956
Guido Cantelli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1920-04-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cca5ad46-fec1-4c5f-ab6d-a372875762f6
Guido Cantelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Guido Cantelli (27 April 1920 – 24 November 1956) was an Italian orchestral conductor. He was named Musical Director of La Scala, Milan in November 1956 but his promising career was cut short only one week later by his death at the age of 36 in an airplane crash in Paris, France.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Guido Cantelli Tracks
Sort by
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Maurice Ravel
Pavane pour une infante défunte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Last played on
A Musical Joke: Rondo
Philharmonia Orchestra
A Musical Joke: Rondo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvzb6.jpglink
A Musical Joke: Rondo
Last played on
A Musical Joke, K.522
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
A Musical Joke, K.522
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
A Musical Joke, K.522
Last played on
Symphony No. 3 in F major, Op. 90
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No. 3 in F major, Op. 90
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Symphony No. 3 in F major, Op. 90
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist