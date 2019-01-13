Sophie ChoudrySinger, actress, model. Born 8 February 1980
Sophie Choudry
1980-02-08
Sophie Choudry Biography
Sophie Choudry (born Sophia Choudry, 8 February 1976) is an Indian host, singer and film actress. She has been active primarily in Indian films and is also a former MTV India VJ and occasional model and television presenter.
Sophie Choudry Tracks
It's All About Tonight (feat. Rahul Vaidya & Sophie Choudry)
Sunidhi Chauhan
Indhana Vinvaa
Sophie Choudry
Hungama Ho Gaya
Sophie Choudry
Elle
Sophie Choudry
