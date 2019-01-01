Minamoto no Hiromasa (源 博雅, 918 – September 28, 980) was a nobleman and gagaku musician in the Heian period. He was the eldest son of Prince Katsuakira and the grandson of Emperor Daigo. His mother was the daughter of Fujiwara no Tokihira.

Because the highest rank he achieved was Provisional Master of the Palace of the Empress as a lower-third rank non-councillor, he was known as Hakuga no Sanmi (博雅三位), which is the Chinese reading of the characters for 'Hiromasa' and those for 'third rank'.

He was an expert in kangen (管弦), orchestral gagaku which does not accompany dance. He was also called Choushuukyou (長秋卿) or Lord Autumn after the Autumn Palace, the poetic name for the empress and her dwelling.

When he was removed from the imperial succession, he was granted the surname Minamoto. In 934, the lower fourth rank was conferred upon him. In 947, he became the Senior Assistant Minister of the Ministry of Central Affairs. In 959, he became Captain of the Right Watch. In 965, he became the Middle Captain of the Left Palace Guards. In 974, he was promoted to the lower third rank and became Provisional Master of the Palace of the Queen Mother.