The Living End are an Australian punk rock band, which formed in 1994. Since 2002 the line up consists of Chris Cheney (vocals, guitar), Scott Owen (double bass, vocals) and Andy Strachan (drums). The band rose to fame in 1997 after the release of their double A-sided single, "Second Solution" / "Prisoner of Society", which peaked at No. 4 on the ARIA Singles Chart. They have released six studio albums and two reached the No. 1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart: self-titled album (12 October 1998) and State of Emergency (4 February 2006). They have also gained chart success in the United States and United Kingdom.

At ARIA Music Awards ceremonies they have been nominated 27 times and have won five awards: Highest Selling Single for "Second Solution / Prisoner of Society" (1998), Breakthrough Artist – Album and Best Group for The Living End (1999), Best Rock Album for White Noise (2008), and the same category for The Ending Is Just the Beginning Repeating (2011). Australian musicologist Ian McFarlane described the group which "emerged as one of the country's premier rock acts. By blending a range of styles (punk, rockabilly and flat out rock) with great success, The Living End has managed to produce anthemic choruses and memorable songs in abundance". In October 2010 their debut album was listed in the book, 100 Best Australian Albums.