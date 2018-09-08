Salvatore Nistico (2 April 1941, Syracuse, New York state – 3 March 1991, Berne, Switzerland) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist.

Associated for many years with Woody Herman's Herd, Nistico played in the 1962–65 group, considered one of Herman's best bands, with Bill Chase, Jake Hanna, Nat Pierce, and Phil Wilson.

He started playing alto saxophone, switching to tenor in 1956, on a Buescher before switching to a Conn 10M tenor saxophone, and briefly played baritone saxophone. From 1959 to 1961, he played with the Jazz Brothers band (Chuck Mangione and Gap Mangione).

In 1965, he joined Count Basie but returned on many occasions to play with Herman. Around that time he was also a member of Dusko Goykovich's sextet with other musicians associated with the Herd, such as Carl Fontana, Nat Pierce, and Michael Moore. He also played with Nat Adderley, Don Ellis, Buddy Rich, and Stan Tracey.

Nistico's solo work contrasts his big band work. His solo work is more oriented towards bebop, as heard on the Heavyweights recording on Riverside Records..