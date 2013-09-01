Patrick CoutinBorn 21 March 1952
1952-03-21
Patrick Coutin (born March 21, 1952 in Sfax, Tunisia) is a French writer, journalist, rock singer, and record producer.
He is most known for his 1981 hit "J'aime regarder les filles" ("I Like Looking at Girls"), which became emblematic of the 1980s in France.
J'aime Regarder les Filles
J'aime Regarder les Filles
