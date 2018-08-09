Sebastian ManzBorn 1986
Sebastian Manz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc9d88c5-b17e-48f1-8c68-7dc6792fefdd
Sebastian Manz Biography (Wikipedia)
Sebastian Manz (born 1986 in Hanover) is a German clarinetist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sebastian Manz Tracks
Sort by
Quintet in E flat major Op.102 for clarinet and strings: Allegro scherzando
Robert Fuchs
Quintet in E flat major Op.102 for clarinet and strings: Allegro scherzando
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hd5v2.jpglink
Quintet in E flat major Op.102 for clarinet and strings: Allegro scherzando
Last played on
2nd movement (Allegro scherzando) from Clarinet quintet in E flat major, Op.102
Robert Fuchs
2nd movement (Allegro scherzando) from Clarinet quintet in E flat major, Op.102
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hd5v2.jpglink
2nd movement (Allegro scherzando) from Clarinet quintet in E flat major, Op.102
Last played on
Sebastian Manz Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist