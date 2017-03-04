Timo AndresBorn 1985
Timo Andres
1985
Timo Andres Biography (Wikipedia)
Timo Andres (born Timothy Andres in 1985 in Palo Alto, California) is an American composer and pianist. He grew up in rural Connecticut and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Thrive on Routine, ii. Potatoes
Timo Andres
Grand pianola music
John Adams
Steady Hand - concerto for 2 pianos
Timo Andres
The Blind Banister
Timo Andres
Mozart "Coronation" Concerto Re-Composition: II. Larghetto
Timo Andres
How Can I Live in Your World of Ideas?
Timo Andres
Andres: Out of Shape
Timo Andres
Die Spieluhr (Album Version)
Timo Andres
Tunnel (Album Version)
Timo Andres
