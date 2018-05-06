Pam AyresBorn 14 March 1947
Pam Ayres
Pam Ayres Biography (Wikipedia)
Pam Ayres MBE (born 14 March 1947) is an English poet, comedian, songwriter and presenter of radio and television programmes. Her 1975 appearance on the television talent show Opportunity Knocks led to appearances on other TV and radio shows, a one-woman touring stage show and performing before The Queen.
Oh I Wish I'd Looked After Me Teeth
Oh I Wish I'd Looked After Me Teeth
Oh I Wish I'd Looked After Me Teeth
