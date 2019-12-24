David Charles Goelz (born July 16, 1946) is an American puppeteer and puppet builder, known for his work with the Muppets. As part of the Muppets' performing cast, Goelz performs The Great Gonzo, as well as Bunsen Honeydew, Waldorf (after Jim Henson's death), Zoot and Beauregard, originating on The Muppet Show. Goelz's puppeteering roles also included in Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal, and Labyrinth. Outside of puppeteering work, he was also the voice of Figment in the Journey into Imagination with Figment attraction at Epcot.