Howard Gott
Howard Gott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc998b16-1169-40e8-a811-a0ce21cdd7b2
Howard Gott Tracks
Sort by
You Raise Me Up (feat. Matthew Racher, London Community Gospel Choir, Ben Parker & Howard Gott)
Shane Filan, Brendan Joseph Graham & Rolf Loveland
You Raise Me Up (feat. Matthew Racher, London Community Gospel Choir, Ben Parker & Howard Gott)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tx35.jpglink
You Raise Me Up (feat. Matthew Racher, London Community Gospel Choir, Ben Parker & Howard Gott)
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist