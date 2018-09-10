Bimbo Jet was a French euro disco group led by Claude Morgan and Laurent Rossi, that gained international fame during the summers of 1974 and 1975 with the song "El Bimbo". "El Bimbo" is popular with street musicians and orchestral composers alike, with Paul Mauriat having capitalized well from his own instrumental arrangement in 1975. The song, in a tango arrangement, was also heard in four of the seven Police Academy films starting from the first film up until Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol as the tango song in The Blue Oyster gay bar scenes.

The song "El Bimbo" is used as a theme song for a 1977 Soviet-made anti-war short film named "Polygon" directed by Anatoly Petrov and written by Sever Gansovsky. The lyrics for "El Bimbo" were written by Hal Shaper. Controversially "El Bimbo" is heavily similar to the track "Tanha Shodam" from Afghan singer Ahmad Zahir, which according to some sources has been dated from 1971, making "El Bimbo" a cover of that song if the year is accurate.