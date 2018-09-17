Ryan O’ShaughnessyIrish singer-songwriter and former actor. Born 27 September 1992
Ryan O’Shaughnessy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0638zkg.jpg
1992-09-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc93c612-0699-491e-b02e-c0394a43136f
Ryan O’Shaughnessy Biography (Wikipedia)
Ryan O'Shaughnessy (born 27 September 1992) is an Irish singer-songwriter and former actor from Loughshinny, Skerries, Dublin. He portrayed Mark Halpin in the popular TV series Fair City for nine years (2001-2010). In January 2012, he appeared in the inaugurative season of The Voice of Ireland and in May 2012, he took part in sixth series of Britain's Got Talent making it to the final and finishing fifth place. He represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with the song "Together" finishing 16th.
Ryan O’Shaughnessy Tracks
Civil War
Ryan O’Shaughnessy
Civil War
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0667dgy.jpglink
Civil War
Last played on
Together
Ryan O’Shaughnessy
Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0667dgy.jpglink
Together
Last played on
Together (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
Ryan O’Shaughnessy
Together (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0667dgy.jpglink
Together
Ryan O’Shaughnessy
Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0667dgy.jpglink
Together
Last played on
Together
Ryan O’Shaughnessy
Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0667dmd.jpglink
Together
Last played on
No Name
Ryan O’Shaughnessy
No Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0667dgy.jpglink
No Name
Last played on
