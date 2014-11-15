Lennart Ginman (born March 1960) is a Danish bassist, composer and music producer. He has cooperated with artists like Steen Jørgensen, lead singer of Sort Sol in two joint albums, and Kirk Lightsey, an American jazz pianist with a joint album.

He is part of the trio GinmanBlachmanDahl made up of him on bass, Thomas Blachman on drums and Carsten Dahl on piano. The trio released two albums in 2003 and 2004.