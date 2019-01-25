The Lotus EatersUK 80s synthpop. Formed 1982
The Lotus Eaters
1982
The Lotus Eaters Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lotus Eaters are an English new wave band formed in 1982 in Liverpool. Their debut single, "The First Picture of You", became a hit in the UK and in continental Europe, notably France, Italy, Belgium and Spain.
The Lotus Eaters Tracks
First Picture Of You
The Lotus Eaters
First Picture Of You
First Picture Of You
