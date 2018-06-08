The Holmes Brothers were an American musical trio originally from Christchurch, Virginia. Mixing sounds from blues, soul, gospel, country, and rhythm & blues, they have released twelve studio albums, with three reaching the top 5 on the Billboard Blues Albums Chart. They have gained a following by playing regularly at summer folk, blues, gospel, and jazz festivals. They have recorded with Van Morrison, Peter Gabriel, Odetta, Phoebe Snow, Willie Nelson, Freddie Roulette, Rosanne Cash, Levon Helm and Joan Osborne, and have gigged all over the world—including performing for President Bill Clinton. They won the Blues Music Award from the Memphis-based Blues Foundation for Band of the Year in 2005 and for the Soul Blues Album of the Year in 2008.

USA Today calls The Holmes Brothers' music "Rootsy R&B, gospel and country. They are glorious, full of soul and surprises." The New Yorker says, "The Holmes Brothers are capable of awesome achievements." National Public Radio adds, "Their voices are rough enough for a juke joint and smooth enough for church."