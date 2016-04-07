Vicetone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc91bb2e-7330-4f9e-ae04-4f78f49e3155
Vicetone Biography (Wikipedia)
Vicetone is a Dutch electronic musical artist and production duo formed by Ruben den Boer (, born 22 January 1992) and Victor Pool (born 9 July 1992) from Groningen. The duo began as a DJ act, and in 2013, they were voted into the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs list for the first time at 60th as a new entry. Later in 2014, they went up 24 places on the list, coming 36th. In 2015, they fell 14 places to 50th.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vicetone Tracks
Sort by
Don't You Run
Vicetone
Don't You Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gr47w.jpglink
Don't You Run
Last played on
Brightside
Vicetone
Brightside
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brightside
Last played on
Let Me Feel (feat. When We Are Wild)
Vicetone
Let Me Feel (feat. When We Are Wild)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg65.jpglink
Let Me Feel (feat. When We Are Wild)
Last played on
Let Me Feel (feat. When We Are Wild)
Vicetone
Let Me Feel (feat. When We Are Wild)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjg65.jpglink
Let Me Feel (feat. When We Are Wild)
Last played on
Heat
Vicetone
Heat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heat
Last played on
Ensemble
Vicetone
Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ensemble
Last played on
Chasing Time (Codeko Remix)
Vicetone
Chasing Time (Codeko Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chasing Time (Codeko Remix)
Last played on
Lowdown
Vicetone
Lowdown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lowdown
Last played on
Tremble
Vicetone
Tremble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tremble
Last played on
Vicetone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist