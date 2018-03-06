Ivana StefanovicBorn 1948
Ivana Stefanovic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1948
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc90fda1-ac88-4c4e-a817-5f60ff535acf
Ivana Stefanovic Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivana Stefanovic (born 1948) is a Serbian composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ivana Stefanovic Tracks
Sort by
Ordinary conversations, Op.41
Ivana Stefanovic
Ordinary conversations, Op.41
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ordinary conversations, Op.41
Last played on
Back to artist