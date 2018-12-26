Lucerne Festival OrchestraFounded 2003. Formed 2003
Lucerne Festival Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc90f7dd-cbd9-4b34-9423-df01c4f2bc9e
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lucerne Festival Orchestra is an ad hoc seasonal orchestra, based at the annual Lucerne Festival in Switzerland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Boléro
Maurice Ravel
Boléro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Boléro
Suite No. 2 from 'Daphnis et Chloé ballet
Maurice Ravel
Suite No. 2 from 'Daphnis et Chloé ballet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Suite No. 2 from 'Daphnis et Chloé ballet
Suite No. 1 from 'Daphnis et Chloé ballet
Maurice Ravel
Suite No. 1 from 'Daphnis et Chloé ballet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Suite No. 1 from 'Daphnis et Chloé ballet
La Valse
Maurice Ravel
La Valse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
La Valse
Valses nobles et sentimentales
Maurice Ravel
Valses nobles et sentimentales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Valses nobles et sentimentales
Fireworks
Igor Stravinsky
Fireworks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Fireworks
Last played on
Finale fragment (Symphony No 9 in D minor)
Anton Bruckner
Finale fragment (Symphony No 9 in D minor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Finale fragment (Symphony No 9 in D minor)
Last played on
Dialogue du vent et de la mer (La mer)
Claude Debussy
Dialogue du vent et de la mer (La mer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Dialogue du vent et de la mer (La mer)
Last played on
Fidelio - Finale Act 2
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fidelio - Finale Act 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Fidelio - Finale Act 2
Last played on
Chant funèbre
Igor Stravinsky
Chant funèbre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Chant funèbre
Last played on
Jeux de vagues (La mer)
Claude Debussy
Jeux de vagues (La mer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Jeux de vagues (La mer)
Last played on
Chant funebre (Funeral Song), Op 5
Igor Stravinsky
Chant funebre (Funeral Song), Op 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Chant funebre (Funeral Song), Op 5
Last played on
Stravinsky: Danse Sacrale: L'Elue
Igor Stravinsky
Stravinsky: Danse Sacrale: L'Elue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Stravinsky: Danse Sacrale: L'Elue
La Bergere (The Shepherdess)
Igor Stravinsky
La Bergere (The Shepherdess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
La Bergere (The Shepherdess)
Chant Funebre, Op 5 (Funeral Song)
Igor Stravinsky
Chant Funebre, Op 5 (Funeral Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Chant Funebre, Op 5 (Funeral Song)
Conductor
Stravinsky: Feu D'Artifice (Fireworks)
Igor Stravinsky
Stravinsky: Feu D'Artifice (Fireworks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Stravinsky: Feu D'Artifice (Fireworks)
Funeral Song Op.5 For Orchestra
Igor Stravinsky
Funeral Song Op.5 For Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Funeral Song Op.5 For Orchestra
Last played on
The Rite of Spring
Igor Stravinsky
The Rite of Spring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Rite of Spring
Fireworks, Op 4
Igor Stravinsky
Fireworks, Op 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Fireworks, Op 4
Scherzo fantastique, Op 3
Igor Stravinsky
Scherzo fantastique, Op 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Scherzo fantastique, Op 3
The Faun and the Shepherdess, Op 2
Igor Stravinsky
The Faun and the Shepherdess, Op 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Faun and the Shepherdess, Op 2
Dance of the Seven Veils, from Salome
Richard Strauss
Dance of the Seven Veils, from Salome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Dance of the Seven Veils, from Salome
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche
Richard Strauss
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Till Eulenspiegels lustige Streiche
Tod und Verklärung
Richard Strauss
Tod und Verklärung
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Tod und Verklärung
Also sprach Zarathustra
Richard Strauss
Also sprach Zarathustra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Also sprach Zarathustra
Fidelio - Act 1 no.10; O welche Lust [finale]
Levente Pall, Juan Sebastian Acosta, Ludwig van Beethoven, Lucerne Festival Orchestra, Arnold Schönberg Chor & Claudio Abbado
Fidelio - Act 1 no.10; O welche Lust [finale]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fidelio - Act 1 no.10; O welche Lust [finale]
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebf5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-22T12:05:32
22
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2007: Proms Chamber Music 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8cwhn
Cadogan Hall
2007-08-20T12:05:32
20
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Proms Chamber Music 06
Cadogan Hall
Back to artist