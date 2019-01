Lindemann is a German/Swedish industrial metal super-duo featuring lead vocalist Till Lindemann of Neue Deutsche Härte band Rammstein, along with multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren of Swedish death metal band Hypocrisy and industrial metal project PAIN. Tägtgren defines it as "a baby between Rammstein and PAIN – at least it's a mix of Rammstein vocals and PAIN music."

