LindemannSide project of Rammstein member Till Lindemann. Formed 2014
2014
Lindemann Biography (Wikipedia)
Lindemann is a German/Swedish industrial metal super-duo featuring lead vocalist Till Lindemann of Neue Deutsche Härte band Rammstein, along with multi-instrumentalist Peter Tägtgren of Swedish death metal band Hypocrisy and industrial metal project PAIN. Tägtgren defines it as "a baby between Rammstein and PAIN – at least it's a mix of Rammstein vocals and PAIN music."
