Jenny Lou CarsonBorn 13 January 1915. Died 16 December 1978
Jenny Lou Carson
1915-01-13
Jenny Lou Carson, (January 13, 1915–December 16, 1978), born Virginia Lucille Overstake, was an American country music singer-songwriter and the first woman to write a No. 1 country music hit. From 1945 to 1955 she was one of the most prolific songwriters in country music.
