Budapest String QuartetFormed 1917. Disbanded 1967
Budapest String Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1917
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc8dc329-4c70-4b5e-ad79-97f6e7c0a0cb
Budapest String Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Budapest String Quartet was a string quartet in existence from 1917 to 1967. It originally consisted of three Hungarians and a Dutchman; at the end, the quartet consisted of four Russians. A number of recordings were made for HMV/Victor through 1938; from 1940 through 1967 it recorded for Columbia Records. Additionally, several of the Quartet's live performances were recorded, at the Library of Congress and other venues.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Budapest String Quartet Tracks
Sort by
Quartet No. 16 in F Major, Op. 135: II. Vivace
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quartet No. 16 in F Major, Op. 135: II. Vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Quartet No. 16 in F Major, Op. 135: II. Vivace
Last played on
String Quartet in B flat major, Op. 130: Cavatina
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quartet in B flat major, Op. 130: Cavatina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
String Quartet in B flat major, Op. 130: Cavatina
Last played on
Cavatina, from String Quartet in B flat major, Op 130
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cavatina, from String Quartet in B flat major, Op 130
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Cavatina, from String Quartet in B flat major, Op 130
Last played on
Danse sacrée et danse profane
Claude Debussy
Danse sacrée et danse profane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Danse sacrée et danse profane
Last played on
String Quartet in F major (2nd mvt)
Maurice Ravel
String Quartet in F major (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
String Quartet in F major (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Cavatina (String Quartet No. 13 in B flat, Opus 130)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cavatina (String Quartet No. 13 in B flat, Opus 130)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Cavatina (String Quartet No. 13 in B flat, Opus 130)
Last played on
String Quartet in B flat major, Op.130 (4th mvt: Alla danza tedesca) (feat. Budapest String Quartet)
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quartet in B flat major, Op.130 (4th mvt: Alla danza tedesca) (feat. Budapest String Quartet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
String Quartet No.13, Opus 130, Cavatina (feat. Budapest String Quartet)
Ludwig van Beethoven
String Quartet No.13, Opus 130, Cavatina (feat. Budapest String Quartet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Italian Serenade In G Major
Budapest String Quartet
Italian Serenade In G Major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Italian Serenade In G Major
Last played on
Budapest String Quartet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist