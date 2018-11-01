Pierre FontaineBorn 1380. Died 1450
Pierre Fontaine
1380
Pierre Fontaine Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Fontaine (c. 1380 – c. 1450) was a French composer of the transitional era between the late Middle Ages and early Renaissance, and a member of the Burgundian School of composers. While he was well-known at the time, most of his music has probably been lost. All of his surviving music is secular, and all his compositions are chansons.
Pierre Fontaine Tracks
Sans faire de vous departie
J'aime bien celuy qui s'en va
J'aime bien celui qui s'en va
