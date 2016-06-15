Raymond FairchildBorn 15 March 1939
Raymond Fairchild Biography (Wikipedia)
Raymond Fairchild (born March 15, 1939) is an American banjo player from the Great Smoky Mountains. He is known for his fast playing, his fancy and intricate picking and his ability of making the banjo mimic both animals and humans.
Raymond Fairchild Tracks
Cotton Eyed Joe
Raymond Fairchild
Cotton Eyed Joe
Cotton Eyed Joe
Red River Valley
Raymond Fairchild
Red River Valley
Red River Valley
