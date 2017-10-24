Mola SyllaSenegalese musician. Born 1956
1956
Mola Sylla (born Dakar, Senegal, 1956) is a Senegalese musician. He moved to Europe in 1987 and lives in Amsterdam, Netherlands. He is a singer and plays such traditional African instruments as the mbira, kongoma (Senegalese lamellophone), xalam, and kalimba.
Sylla has collaborated with a wide variety of musicians, including in jazz and cross-cultural settings. He has worked with Ernst Reijseger, with whom he composed the score to Werner Herzog's 2005 film The Wild Blue Yonder.
He is a founding member of the groups Senemali (a collaboration between Senegalese and Malian musicians) and VeDaKi (formerly Vershki da Koreshki, a quartet made up of Senegalese, Russian, and Indian musicians).
Fodé
Bao Sissoko
Fodé
Fodé
Japan Meets Africa Meets Britain
Ab Baars, Sam Lasserson & Mola Sylla
Japan Meets Africa Meets Britain
Japan Meets Africa Meets Britain
