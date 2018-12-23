Roger EdensBorn 9 November 1905. Died 13 July 1970
Roger Edens
1905-11-09
Roger Edens Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Edens (November 9, 1905 – July 13, 1970) was a Hollywood composer, arranger and associate producer, and is considered one of the major creative figures in Arthur Freed's musical film production unit at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer during the "golden era of Hollywood".
Roger Edens Tracks
Heres to the Girls
"Meet Me in St. Louis" (1944) - Main Titles
Here's to the Girls (from Ziegfried Follies)
Main Street (from On the Town - film score)
That's Entertainment
You Can Count On Me
Frank Sinatra
Moses Supposes
