Nicky SpenceTenor. Born 1983
Nicky Spence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05xcyfl.jpg
1983
Nicky Spence Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicky Spence (born 1984) is a Scottish tenor performing in opera, oratorio and concerts.
Nicky Spence Tracks
Mabel Walsh, from Magic Lantern Tales
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Last played on
Magic Lantern Tales: I. Marching
Cheryl Frances-Hoad
Last played on
Summum bonum
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Last Invocation, H136
Frank Bridge
O Mistress Mine (English Lyrics)
Hubert Parry
From a City Window (English Lyrics)
Hubert Parry
Clairieres Dans Le Ciel
Lili Boulanger
Last played on
2 Songs from Glamorgan
Alun Hoddinott
Last played on
America from West Side Story
Leonard Bernstein
Last played on
Songfest
Leonard Bernstein
Last played on
An Sie Op.43 No.1 & Die Ulme Zu Hirsau Op.43 No.3
Richard Strauss
Last played on
Songs of a Childhood (No 6, The Boy in the Train)
Buxton Orr
Last played on
Songs of a Childhood (No 5, Shy Geordie)
Buxton Orr
Last played on
Magnificat in D major BWV.243 (Proms 2015)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Mass in G minor BWV.235
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Fata Morgana Op. 6, Part 1 No. 1
Pavel Haas
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Ten Types of Hospital Visitor
Buxton Orr
Last played on
Among the Multitude
Craig Urquhart
Performer
Nocturne
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Performer
Jenufa (Steva's entrance)
Leos Janáček
Performer
Zaza - Act 4
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Narrator
Choir
Last played on
Ronde d'amour
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Last played on
Vous m'avez regarde avec toute votre ame (from Clairieres dans le ciel)
Lili Boulanger
Last played on
Magnificat in D major, BWV.243
Johann Sebastian Bach
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Dies natalis Op.8 for voice and string orchestra
Gerald Finzi
Conductor
Last played on
Out of Winter - Song IV
Jonathan Dove
Performer
Last played on
Skye Boat Song
Nicky Spence
Last played on
Santa Lucia
Nicky Spence
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Bernstein's Songfest & Plato-inspired Serenade
Barbican, London
2018-01-27T12:22:44
27
Jan
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra at Grange Park Opera: Grange Park Opera: Janáček's Jenufa
Grange Park Opera
2017-06-11T12:22:44
11
Jun
2017
BBC SO 2015-16 Season: Leoncavallo: Zazà
Barbican, London
2015-11-27T12:22:44
27
Nov
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 48: Late-night Bach
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-21T12:22:44
21
Aug
2015
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
Glasgow
2013-09-07T12:22:44
7
Sep
2013
