Gary StewartUS country musician & songwriter. Born 28 May 1944. Died 16 December 2003
Gary Stewart
1944-05-28
Gary Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Ronnie Stewart (May 28, 1944 – December 16, 2003) was a country musician and songwriter known for his distinctive vibrato voice and his Southern rock influenced, outlaw country sound. During the peak of his popularity in the mid-1970s, Time magazine described him as the "king of honkytonk." He is remembered for a series of country chart hits from the mid- to late- 1970s, his biggest hit being "She's Actin' Single (I'm Drinkin' Doubles)," which topped the U.S. country singles chart in 1975.
Gary Stewart Tracks
In Some Room Above The Street
Gary Stewart
In Some Room Above The Street
In Some Room Above The Street
Last played on
Drinkin' Thing
Gary Stewart
Drinkin' Thing
Drinkin' Thing
Last played on
She's Actin' Single (I'm Drinkin' Doubles)
Gary Stewart
She's Actin' Single (I'm Drinkin' Doubles)
Rachel
Gary Stewart
Rachel
Rachel
Last played on
I Ain't Living Long Like This
Gary Stewart
I Ain't Living Long Like This
I Ain't Living Long Like This
Last played on
Ten Years Of This
Gary Stewart
Ten Years Of This
Ten Years Of This
Last played on
Hank Western
Gary Stewart
Hank Western
Hank Western
Last played on
She's Acting Single
Gary Stewart
She's Acting Single
She's Acting Single
Last played on
Out Of Hand
Gary Stewart
Out Of Hand
Out Of Hand
Last played on
Cinderella's Man
Gary Stewart
Cinderella's Man
Cinderella's Man
Last played on
She's Got A Drinkin' Problem
Gary Stewart
She's Got A Drinkin' Problem
Want
Gary Stewart
Want
Want
Last played on
