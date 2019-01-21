Lykke Li
Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson (born 18 March 1986), known as Lykke Li, is a Swedish singer, songwriter and model. Her music often blends elements of indie pop, dream pop and electronic. Her debut studio album, Youth Novels, was released in 2008, and has been followed by Wounded Rhymes (2011), I Never Learn (2014), and So Sad So Sexy (2018).
- Rostam talks about the creation of Lykke Li's 'hard rain'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06b2kj3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06b2kj3.jpg2018-06-14T14:59:00.000ZRostam talks collaborating with, and producing for other artists.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06b2j2t
Rostam talks about the creation of Lykke Li's 'hard rain'
Lykke Li Tracks
I Follow Rivers
Lykke Li
I Follow Rivers
I Follow Rivers
Get Some
Lykke Li
Get Some
Get Some
Little Bit
Lykke Li
Little Bit
Little Bit
I Follow Rivers (The Biggest Weekend, 25 May 2018)
Lykke Li
I Follow Rivers (The Biggest Weekend, 25 May 2018)
Little Bit (The Biggest Weekend, 25 May 2018)
Lykke Li
Little Bit (The Biggest Weekend, 25 May 2018)
I Follow Rivers (The Magician Remix)
Lykke Li
I Follow Rivers (The Magician Remix)
I Follow Rivers (The Magician Remix)
I'm Good I'm Gone
Lykke Li
I'm Good I'm Gone
I'm Good I'm Gone
Rich Kids Blues
Lykke Li
Rich Kids Blues
Rich Kids Blues
No Rest For The Wicked
Lykke Li
No Rest For The Wicked
No Rest For The Wicked
Sadness Is A Blessing
Lykke Li
Sadness Is A Blessing
Sadness Is A Blessing
Dance, Dance, Dance
Lykke Li
Dance, Dance, Dance
Dance, Dance, Dance
Breaking It Up
Lykke Li
Breaking It Up
Breaking It Up
Sleeping Alone
Lykke Li
Sleeping Alone
Sleeping Alone
Just Like A Dream
Lykke Li
Just Like A Dream
Just Like A Dream
hard rain
Lykke Li
hard rain
hard rain
deep end
Lykke Li
deep end
deep end
Upcoming Events
13
Jul
2019
13 Jul 2019
Lykke Li, Florence and the Machine, The National, Khruangbin and Nadine Shah
Hyde Park, London, UK
Hyde Park, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2018-05-25T12:05:25
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T12:05:25
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2014
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
2014-03-01T12:05:25
1
Mar
2014
6 Music Festival: 2014
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-26T12:05:25
26
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
