Studio Killers
2011
Studio Killers Biography
Studio Killers is a European electropop virtual band made up of fictional characters; these are vocalist and designer Cherry, keyboardist Goldie Foxx, DJ Dyna Mink, and manager Bipolar Bear.
Studio Killers Tracks
Ode To The Bouncer (Xilent Remix)
Studio Killers
Ode To The Bouncer (Xilent Remix)
Ode To The Bouncer (Xilent Remix)
