Hugi GudmundssonBorn 10 June 1977
Hugi Gudmundsson
1977-06-10
Hugi Gudmundsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugi Gudmundsson (10 June 1977) is an Icelandic composer of contemporary classical music. His work hs performed internationally at concerts and music festivals. He lives and works as a composer in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Iceland's Clock
Choir
Hvild (Rest)
Choir
Handelusive
Hvíld (Repose)
Conductor
