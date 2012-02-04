ListenerFormed 2002
Listener
2002
Listener Biography (Wikipedia)
Listener is an American spoken word rock band from Fayetteville, Arkansas. Originally a hip hop project by Dan Smith, who used the moniker "Listener", it soon evolved into a full-fledged rock band. The current lineup consists of Smith as vocalist, trumpeter, and bassist together with guitarist Jon Terrey and drummer Kris Rochelle.
Wooden Heart
Wooden Heart
You Have Never Lived Because You Have Never Died
