William LovelockComposer. Born 13 March 1899. Died 26 June 1986
William Lovelock
1899-03-13
William Lovelock Biography (Wikipedia)
William Lovelock (13 March 1899 – 26 June 1986) was an English classical composer and pedagogue who spent many years in Australia. He was the first Director of the Queensland Conservatorium of Music in Brisbane, and later became the chief music critic for The Courier-Mail newspaper.
He is not to be confused with the Australian-born songwriter Bill Lovelock.
