Mike ChapmanAustralian producer and songwriter. Born 13 April 1947
Mike Chapman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-04-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cc75b164-273c-4dce-9cdf-292045a0d38b
Mike Chapman Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Donald "Mike" Chapman OAM (born 13 April 1947) is an Australian record producer and songwriter who was a major force in the British pop music industry in the 1970s. He created a string of hit singles for artists including The Sweet, Suzi Quatro, Smokie, Mud and Racey with business partner Nicky Chinn, creating a formularised sound that became identified with the "Chinnichap" brand. He later produced breakthrough albums for Blondie and The Knack. Chapman received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2014 Australia Day Honours.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike Chapman Tracks
Sort by
Medley: Glamour and Gold
Nicky Chinn
Medley: Glamour and Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medley: Glamour and Gold
Last played on
Diamond
Mike Chapman
Diamond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Diamond
Last played on
Back to artist