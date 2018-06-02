Vivien Goldman
Vivien Goldman Biography (Wikipedia)
Vivien Goldman (born 25 August 1954) is a British journalist, writer and musician.
Vivien Goldman Performances & Interviews
Vivien Goldman: Is Punk Dead?
2016-08-07
Mary Anne chats to Punk Professor aka Vivien Goldman, about the spirit of punk in 2016...
Vivien Goldman: Is Punk Dead?
Vivien Goldman Tracks
Sort by
Launderette
Vivien Goldman
Launderette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Launderette
Last played on
It's Only Money
Vivien Goldman
It's Only Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Only Money
Last played on
Her Story
The Flying Lizards
Her Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Her Story
Last played on
Private Armies Dub
Vivien Goldman
Private Armies Dub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Private Armies Dub
Last played on
Launderette
George 'Levi' Oban, Shooz, Vivien Gold, Vivien Goldman, Keith Levene, Robert Wyatt, Steve Beresford & Vicky Aspinall
Launderette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Launderette
Performer
Last played on
