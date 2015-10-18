BruttoFormed 2014
Brutto
2014
Brutto Biography (Wikipedia)
Brutto is a Belarusian punk rock band founded by Siarhei Mikhalok on 1 September 2014 after the demise of the band "Lyapis Trubetskoy".
Past BBC Events
The Space and BBC Arts present Staging a Revolution: I’m with the Banned
KOKO, London
18
Oct
2015
The Space and BBC Arts present Staging a Revolution: I’m with the Banned
KOKO, London
