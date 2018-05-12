Jean‐Jacques BurnelBorn 21 February 1952
1952-02-21
Jean-Jacques "JJ" Burnel (born 21 February 1952, London) is a Franco-English musician, producer and songwriter, best known as the bass guitarist with the English rock band the Stranglers.
Stranglers bassist JJ Burnel looks back at the group's unorthodox approach to band roles as part of their creative process.
"Let's be honest, we were getting a bit stale" - The Stranglers' JJ Burnel talks collaborative creativity
Lammo chats to JJ Burnel about The Stranglers' award-winning, four decade long career. His band triumphed, after beating defending champions The Clash in the Punk World Cup Final.
The Stranglers' JJ Burnel on winning the 2016 Punk Rock World Cup
Liz catches up with JJ Burnel on the phone.
JJ Burnel chats to Liz Kershaw
Freddie Laker (Concorde And Eurobus)
Freddie Laker (Concorde And Eurobus)
Euromess
Euromess
Euromess
Euroman
Euroman
Euroman
Eurospeed
Eurospeed
Eurospeed
Do The European
Do The European
Do The European
Baroque Bordello
The Stranglers
Baroque Bordello
Baroque Bordello
Jellyfish
Jellyfish
Jellyfish
Triumph of The Good City
Triumph of The Good City
Freddie Laker
Freddie Laker
Freddie Laker
