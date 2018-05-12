"Let's be honest, we were getting a bit stale" - The Stranglers' JJ Burnel talks collaborative creativity

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04t3glw.jpg

2017-02-16T15:40:00.000Z

Stranglers bassist JJ Burnel looks back at the group's unorthodox approach to band roles as part of their creative process.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04t3gmd